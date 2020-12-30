AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
Alam, Rizwan hold Pakistan together after New Zealand strike

  • Alam clipped a ball just wide of Henry Nicholls at short leg, an attempted drive was edged just wide of an outstretched Tom Latham at gully, and one off the gloves fell just short of the cordon.
AFP 30 Dec 2020

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan were riding their luck as they kept Pakistan in the first Test against New Zealand at lunch on the final day in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

With two sessions remaining, Pakistan were 137 for four with Alam on 48 and Rizwan 20.

New Zealand need a further six wickets for victory while Pakistan, still 236 short of an unrealistic 373-run target, were battling to salvage a draw.

The day started promisingly for New Zealand when Trent Boult lured Azhar Ali into a drive only for the ball to angle away, catch an edge and wicketkeeper BJ Watling completed the dismissal.

Azhar Ali was gone for 38 in the second over of the morning and Pakistan were 75 for four.

But that was to be New Zealand's only success with Alam and Rizwan adding 66 while offering chances.

Alam clipped a ball just wide of Henry Nicholls at short leg, an attempted drive was edged just wide of an outstretched Tom Latham at gully, and one off the gloves fell just short of the cordon.

Rizwan blocked a Kyle Jamieson delivery that bounced back up, hit him on the arm and deflected a hair's breadth wide of off stump.

Pakistan captain Rizwan would also have memories of his debut Test, which was the last time Pakistan played in New Zealand four years ago.

It was the second Test in Hamilton when the tourists were 158 for one at tea on the fifth day and lost nine wickets in the final session to hand New Zealand victory.



