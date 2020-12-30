PDM to disintegrate on resignation issue: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said all political parties representing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would disintegrate on resignation issue soon.

The PDM would lose its credibility in the next few weeks, he claimed in an interview with a private television channel.

The dent would be visible in next few days when daughter of former Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz, would ask the members of her party to quit from the assemblies, he stated.

The rift has also been created among the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party, he added.

In reply to a question he said, "No one in the party will listen to Maryam Nawaz who is trying to convince legislatures to quit from the national as well as provincial assemblies".

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government under the leadership of Prime Imran Khan, would complete its constitutional tenure.