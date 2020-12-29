AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fiat greenlights electric car production in Poland

  • Officials did reveal an agreement with the Polish government to provide "FCA with the possibility of taking advantage of tax reliefs in the field of (CIT."
AFP 29 Dec 2020

WARSAW: Global auto giant Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Group said on Tuesday it would upgrade its plant in southern Poland to start producing electric cars by mid-2022.

FCA's Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo models "will be manufactured using the most advanced drive systems, including all-electric drive," at the Tychy plant, in Poland's southern Silesia coal basin, according to a company statement.

"The preparations have already started," it added.

It was not immediately clear how much the investment could be worth or how many new jobs it may create in the coal-dependent region.

Officials however did reveal an agreement with the Polish government to provide "FCA with the possibility of taking advantage of tax reliefs in the field of corporate income tax (CIT)."

Currently employing 2,500 workers, the Tychy plant produced 263,176 vehicles last year, according to official figures, while FCA Poland employs some 6,400 people overall and exports most of its production.

The FCA announcement comes just weeks after Poland said it would build the country's first state-backed electric car plant in time to begin production by 2024 in Jaworzno, a mining town just a stone's throw from Tychy.

With a full production target of 200,000 vehicles per year, the Jaworzno plant is expected to employ some 3,000 people while an additional 12,000 jobs will be created by suppliers and subcontractors.

The value of the Polish investment in the new plant was not immediately clear but estimates have pegged it at some two billion zloty (450 million euros, $547 million), while launching Poland's Izera electric car brand could take up to five billion zloty.

Coal dependent Poland has vowed to close its last mine by 2049 in time to meet EU zero-net emissions targets and is scrambling to replace some 80,000 jobs currently rooted in mining.

Fiat Chrysler Poland Fiat electric car production

Fiat greenlights electric car production in Poland

PM directs NA speaker to accept oppositions' resignations as soon as they are submitted

New coronavirus strain detected in three UK returnees, confirms Sindh health dept

Illegal encroachment case: CJP Gulzar reprimands Sindh CM, says Karachi has been turned into graveyard

Revelation that weapons were planted on bodies of Kashmiris 'only a tip of ice-berg of Indian crimes against Kashmiris': FO

China rejects ‘groundless’ reports about ending financial support to Pakistan

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters