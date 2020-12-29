Parting ways: Maulana Sherani announces separation of JUI-Pakistan from Fazl's JUI-F

(Karachi) Days after expulsion from JUI-F, senior politician Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani announced revival of JUI-Pakistan. He said JUI-Pakistan has been separated from Fazlur Rehman's JUI-F, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Sherani said: "We have inherited politics from the great leaders but they are no longer members of this party."

He added that no political worker would be pressured under the JUI-Pakistan's discipline. "God's curse is on liars and traitors," he remarked.

He stated that Fazlur Rehman formed his own group called the JUI-F and neither he nor his followers were ever a part of Fazl's party. "We have always been and will always remain a member in accordance with the constitution of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam," Sherani stressed.

He said that after consultation between their associates today, it emerged that Fazlur Rehman has formed a separate group within the party as JUI-F while on the other hand, they inherited JUI-Pakistan from their religious ancestors.

Maulana Sherani said that they could not support Fazlur Rehman in his lies and would ask the party leaders to refrain from disassociating with anyone and should work for strengthening JUI-Pakistan.

He underlined that none of the JUI-P's members would ever take any action against the teachings of Qur'an and Sunnah and that his companions needed to make their own decisions as to "whether to please God or to follow their own desires".

"What is happening now is far from truth and honesty," he said.

Earlier, four JUI-F leaders including Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shujaul Mulk were expelled from the party after they revolted against Fazlur Rehman's over party policies.

Hurling criticism on JUI-F chief, expelled leader said that Fazlur Rehman is using senior party leaders against the state institutions to save himself from corruption cases being filed by NAB.

They added that Fazl is asking party workers to stage sit-ins just because of notices issued to him by the accountability watchdog.