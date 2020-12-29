AVN 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.91%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.74 (-3.13%)
DCL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
HBL 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.36%)
HUBC 79.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
JSCL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.5%)
KAPCO 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.55%)
OGDC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PAEL 39.87 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.96%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.99%)
PIOC 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-3.9%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 219.80 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.21%)
SNGP 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.25%)
STPL 19.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.47%)
TRG 86.13 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (3.7%)
UNITY 31.38 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.74%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.88%)
BR100 4,622 Increased By ▲ 21.33 (0.46%)
BR30 23,293 Increased By ▲ 100.23 (0.43%)
KSE100 43,829 Increased By ▲ 154.85 (0.35%)
KSE30 18,278 Increased By ▲ 64.46 (0.35%)
Australia shares climb as US aid bill passage boosts sentiment, NZ at record high

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% to hit a record high at 13,152.39.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, notching broad-based gains after Wall Street stock indexes hit record highs overnight on the passage of a long-awaited US pandemic aid bill, lifting sentiment and spurring hopes for an economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.6% to 6,706.9 by 2347 GMT, with trading volumes less than a tenth of the 30-day average after a Christmas holiday-extended weekend. The benchmark had risen 0.3% on Dec. 24.

US indexes got a boost from President Donald Trump's signing of the $2.3 trillion aid bill, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown.

The energy sub-index rose more than 1% despite a dip in oil prices, with sector heavyweight Woodside Petroleum Ltd adding 2.5% while the smaller Beach Energy Ltd rose 4%.

Financial stocks also rose, with the country's "Big Four" lenders adding between 0.8% and 1.4%. Investment managers Pendal Group and IOOF Holdings were among top performers for the session, up 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

Technology stocks also jumped, with buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay Ltd gaining most among them with an 1.9% rise.

Healthcare stocks, which are favoured for their defensive nature during uncertain times, played laggard with a 0.2% rise. Biotechnology company CSL Ltd inched up 0.3%.

Gold stocks bucked the trend to ease 0.6%, as investors shifted holdings out of safe-havens and towards riskier investments amid hopes of improving economic prospects. Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining Ltd shed 0.9%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% to hit a record high at 13,152.39.

Power producer Meridian Energy Ltd was the session's top performer, adding more than 4%.

