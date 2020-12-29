AVN 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-2.94%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.64%)
HBL 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUBC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 32.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.93%)
KAPCO 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.34%)
OGDC 105.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
PAEL 39.63 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.34%)
PIBTL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.15%)
PIOC 102.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-3.62%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PSO 220.19 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (2.39%)
SNGP 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.83%)
TRG 86.10 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.66%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.8%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By ▲ 24.43 (0.53%)
BR30 23,316 Increased By ▲ 123.58 (0.53%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By ▲ 179.32 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,285 Increased By ▲ 71.3 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Venezuela's Maduro calls extension of parliament 'unconstitutional'

  • Guaido labels Maduro a corrupt dictator who has overseen the economic collapse of the once-prosperous OPEC nation.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said a move by the opposition-controlled National Assembly to extend its term into next year was "unconstitutional," and called on the South American country's justice system to "do its work."

The National Assembly, overseen by opposition leader Juan Guaido, has declared Dec. 6 parliamentary elections in which allies of Maduro's ruling socialists won a majority as "illegitimate", and over the weekend voted to prolong its mandate.

Venezuela's mainstream opposition parties boycotted the vote on the basis that they would not be free and fair. Maduro, who calls Guaido a US-backed puppet seeking to oust him in a coup, has said the electoral conditions were as transparent as when the opposition won a majority in the parliament in 2015.

"In the face of unconstitutional claims to self-proclaim term extensions that are not warranted, we trust that the justice system will do its job with an iron fist," Maduro said in a state television appearance with members of the military.

The parliament's move to extend its term comes as dozens of legislators facing criminal investigation for alleged crimes like treason have fled the country. Others have expressed unwillingness to continue serving in congress due to what they describe as persecution the government.

Guaido labels Maduro a corrupt dictator who has overseen the economic collapse of the once-prosperous OPEC nation.

Guaido is recognized by dozens of Western democracies that have questioned the legitimacy of Maduro's 2018 re-election vote as Venezuela's rightful leader, due to his position as the National Assembly's speaker.

OPEC venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro Juan Guaido

Venezuela's Maduro calls extension of parliament 'unconstitutional'

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters