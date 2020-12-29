Markets
Palm tracks soyoil fall ahead of talks to end Argentine labour strike
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking a fall in rival soyoil ahead of talks between Argentina's striking workers and soy byproduct manufacturers that seek to resume normal port operations.
The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 12 ringgit, or 0.34%, to 3,530 ringgit ($871.60) a tonne during early trade.
