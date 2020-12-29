AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
Pakistan

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts

  • In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
APP 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Cold and dry weather to grip most parts of the country while light rain/ snowfall is likely in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas in next 24 hours.

Fog is also likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, rain occured in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper and central Punjab.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 12mm, City 10mm), Gujarat 11mm, Chakwal 03mm, Mangla, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum 05mm, Narowal, Sargodha 02mm, Attock 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohmand Dam 01mm, Kashmir: Kotli 12mm

Minimum temperature recorded on Monday remained Kalat, Leh -09 °C, Kalam, Quetta -08°C, Gupis -07°C, Astore, Skardu -06°C, Parachinar -05°C, Zhob -04°C, Malam Jabba, Hunza, Dir, Chitral, Gilgit, Bagrote and Dalbandin -03°C.

