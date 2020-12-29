Maryam’s dream to become PM will never materialize: Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was clamouring for becoming the prime minister but her dream would never be fulfilled.

She was out along with other opposition leaders to reach the Prime Minister House again and for that purpose trying to misguide the people about the corruption the Sharifs had done while in government, he said addressing a press conference here flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was the beneficiary owner of the properties exposed through the Panama Papers leaks, but she had never responded to the questions in that regard.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pakistan without visa just to participate in the wedding of Maryam's daughter.

The minister questioned as to why Maryam did not call his father (Nawaz Sharif) a fugitive like Pervez Musharaf, whom she termed an "absconder". She should tell the nation in whose government, Musharaf was allowed to go abroad, he said.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif was the opposition leader and PML-N president, but resignations from the parliamentarians was demanded by Maryam, who had no stake in the Parliament.

The opposition leadership should now disclose the date, month and year when their members would tender their resignations from the assemblies, he added.

He said Asif Zardari’s statement at the Sunday's meeting that democracy was the best revenge, showed that the Pakistan Peoples Party would never resign from the Parliament as it would emerge as the second largest party after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Senate after the election.

Vawda said Benazir Bhutto had made strenuous struggle for democracy in the country. However, it was a question mark for Maryam Safdar, who had done nothing for the democratic system, he added.

He said the opposition had started talking about rigging in the last general election without any evidence after two and a half years.

If the elections were rigged then why the opposition did not file any petition with the Election Commission and Election Tribunal, he said.

If the opposition had any rigging evidence then they should present it, he added.

Faisal Vawda said the armed forces always supported elected democratic governments in the country.

He said for the first time in the country's history, the PTI government had introduced the best textile policy.

Textile, cement and automobile industries were booming owing to the prudent policies adopted by the under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The was moving forward on the path of economic stability and progress, the minister said.

Vawda said no political induction had made in any department during the tenure of current government.

The minister said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had spoken against the state institutions again on Sunday.

However, he would no more be allowed to do so as the writ of government would be established, he added.