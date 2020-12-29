AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
Past govt ignored various regions in development process: CM

  • He lamented that the backward areas were left behind due to imbalanced policies of the former rulers.
APP 29 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that the past governments ignored some regions in the development process, as the people of entire province were not their priority.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said the past rulers started projects of personal choice while spending money on areas of their interest.

He lamented that the backward areas were left behind due to imbalanced policies of the former rulers.

On the contrary, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had promoted a policy of composite development and development work was being done in the neglected areas, he added.

The CM said that the development work had been designed according to the fundamental needs of people.

The development journey had reached the remote areas to benefit the common man.

The CM said the launch of development projects in Chakwal district would change the destiny of people there.

The Chakwal district was badly ignored in the past and the PTI government had given the right of development to the people of the area for the first time, he added. No one could stop the country from moving forward, he vowed.

Usman Buzdar said that public service was the core agenda of the government and welfare programmes were being completed speedily.

The Punjab CM said that the country was moving towards development and the politics of chaos were, in fact, aimed at obstructing the development process.

"Those who raised hollow slogans have become the thing of the past. The era of loot will not return and the past rulers are reaping today what they had sown.

"The incumbent government does not believe in empty slogans, but it is practically delivering to the masses," he added.

The 220 million people of the country would not side with those who obstructed the development process, he added.

