AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Removal of material: LHC again summons FIA DG, others for Dec 30

  • LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Saeed Sindhu and others for the purpose.
APP 29 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday again summoned Federal Investigation Agency director general and others for December 30 on a petition seeking directions for removal of material about the so-called "fifth caliph of Qadianis" from the web.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Saeed Sindhu and others for the purpose.

Federal Interior Secretary, FIA DG, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority chairman and other officials appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings.

A deputy attorney general apprised the court that the FIA had mandate to take action for removing the material and the agency had registered the complaint at a forum concerned.

However, the chief justice questioned that what action FIA could take if a person disseminated blasphemous material in Pakistan from abroad.

The court observed that there should be a special wing in FIA which should check blasphemous material and remove it.

The chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over a report submitted by the FIA in the matter and questioned whether the agency could register a case against Google or not.

To which, the FIA DG submitted that he would apprise the court after consultation.

At this, the court summoned all officials along with the report on December 30 and directed them to appear at the LHC Multan bench.

The petitioners had argued that so-called "fifth caliph of Qadianis" was being shown as a caliph of Muslims on the Google search.

They requested the court to issue directions for removing the material from Google search and Wikipedia.

Lahore High Court FIA Court Muhammad Qasim Khan

Removal of material: LHC again summons FIA DG, others for Dec 30

New Covid strain: Pakistan extends ban on flights from UK

K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels

Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters