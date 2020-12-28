AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Commerzbank to sink 610 million euros into job cuts

  • Shares in Commerzbank fell on Germany's MDAX index, down 0.9 percent at 1200 GMT, compared with a rise of 1.0 percent in the index as a whole.
AFP 28 Dec 2020

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Germany's second-largest lender Commerzbank said Monday it will set aside 610 million euros the final quarter of 2020 to cover sweeping job cuts as it restructures its operations.

Like its crosstown rival Deutsche Bank, Frankfurt-based Commerzbank is slashing thousands of roles as customers switch to online banking and cashless payment options, reducing the need for bricks-and-mortar branches.

The troubled lender has reached an agreement with its works council to reduce 2,300 positions between 2021 and 2024, the managing board said in a statement.

As a result, Commerzbank will book 610 million euros ($744 million) in additional provisions in the fourth quarter, the statement said.

The restructuring will have a "correspondingly negative impact on the net result" in the fourth quarter, it added.

Commerzbank had already set aside 200 million euros for restructuring in the third quarter, with the new plans bringing the total job cuts announced in 2020 to 2,900.

The lender posted a 69 million euro net loss in the third quarter, during which it closed 200 branches.

At the end of September, the bank had 39,600 employees.

Commerzbank said it would likely end the year with a net loss for the first time since 2009.

Shares in Commerzbank fell on Germany's MDAX index, down 0.9 percent at 1200 GMT, compared with a rise of 1.0 percent in the index as a whole.

The task of getting the bank back on track will fall to its new boss from the start of 2021, Manfred Knof, a defector from Deutsche Bank.

He will replace Martin Zielke, who resigned in July after being criticised by its second-biggest shareholder, investment house Cerberus.

Commerzbank

Commerzbank to sink 610 million euros into job cuts

K-P Govt declares 'extreme cold weather emergency' as temperature reaches freezing levels

Israel, UAE working together to eliminate UN aid agency for Palestine refugees: Report

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters