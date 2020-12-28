PML-N candidate wins Islamabad mayor by-polls: unofficial results

Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Pir Adil Shah has won the by-election for the vacant seat of Islamabad’s mayor, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to unofficial and provisional results, Shah bagged 43 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Sajid Mahmood was able to secure 26 votes. Out of a total of 73 votes, 69 were cast.

Three candidates were contesting the by-polls on Mayor Islamabad’s seat which included Pir Adil Shah from PML-N, Malik Sajjad from PTI and Azhar Mahmood as an independent candidate.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz, who belongs to PML-N, resigned from his post four months ahead of the completion of his tenure.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N candidate enjoyed a clear majority over his two rivals.

The polling process started at 9:00am and ended at 5:00pm. There were no breaks in between. The offices located in the building, which have been declared as polling stations, remained closed.