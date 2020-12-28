AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,658 Increased By ▲ 241.36 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,203 Increased By ▲ 105.54 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump backs plan to contest election result in Congress, amid false claims of fraud

  • With a joint session of the House and Senate politicians set for the 6th of January, for the counting of electoral votes, President Trump engaged in another Twitter tirade to make unfounded claims about electoral fraud.
  • Several Republican congressmen have already mentioned that they will be objecting to the electoral votes, despite GOP leader Mitch McConnell requesting his party members not to.
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Dec 2020

With a joint session of the House and Senate politicians set for the 6th of January, for the counting of electoral votes, President Trump engaged in another Twitter tirade to make unfounded claims about electoral fraud.

In what is usually a confirmatory exercise, sealed certificates submitted by each state are opened by the Vice President - however, if there are written objections from members of the House and the Senate, a vote by both chambers can be triggered.

Several Republican congressmen have already mentioned that they will be objecting to the electoral votes, despite GOP leader Mitch McConnell requesting his party members not to.

In a Twitter tirade, on Saturday morning, President Trump tweeted that "The ‘Justice’ Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation's history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th".

As consistent with Twitter's updated policy on electoral reporting, the tweet was immediately tagged with the phrase “This claim about election fraud is disputed”.

In another tweet, also flagged as disputed, the President wrote “If a Democrat Presidential Candidate had an Election Rigged & Stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat Senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death. Mitch & the Republicans do NOTHING, just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT!”.

Another tweet read that "The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don't want to see it - No ‘standing’, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!”.

President Trump also claimed that President-elect Biden, his incoming successor, was a "fake president", comparing the Presidential Election to those in Afghanistan, stating that "A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA's 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!”.

Prior to the onset of the elections on November 3rd, President Trump signalled that if he lost, he would make claims of fraud and electoral malpractice; and he and his followers have continued to do so since Biden was elected. The Supreme Court has refused to hear a case on the matter, and much of the evidence touted by the President has limited legal standing.

If Republican lawmakers object to the vote-counting on 6 January, the plan is unlikely to work. The rules stipulate that both chambers must vote to support the objections and the House of Representatives is controlled by the Democrats.

United States US Senate President elect Joe Biden President trump House of Representatives

Trump backs plan to contest election result in Congress, amid false claims of fraud

Pfizer delays vaccine deliveries to 8 EU nations: Spain

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

Pakistan deeply concerned over illegal confinement of Kashmiri leaders by Indian govt: FO

UNGA president condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Harnai

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters