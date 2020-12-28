AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.2%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 151.00 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.16%)
DCL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
DGKC 115.85 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
EPCL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.56%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
JSCL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
KAPCO 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.93%)
OGDC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.43%)
PAEL 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
PIOC 106.98 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (5.81%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
PPL 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PSO 216.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.29%)
SNGP 43.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
STPL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.49%)
TRG 83.20 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (6.74%)
UNITY 30.00 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.16%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,609 Increased By ▲ 47.01 (1.03%)
BR30 23,234 Increased By ▲ 341.73 (1.49%)
KSE100 43,727 Increased By ▲ 309.92 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,230 Increased By ▲ 132.25 (0.73%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package

  • Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief FX strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo, expects the pound and euro to decline against the dollar, reaching $1.30 and $1.15 respectively by the end of the summer.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

TOKYO: The dollar shrugged off news of President Trump relenting on a threat to block a COVID-19 aid bill in thin trading on Monday with many investors on holiday.

The pound hovered below a 2 1/2-year high in the Asian session following the agreement last week of a narrow Brexit trade deal that does not cover Britain's financial sector.

The dollar index was little changed at 90.224, following a three-day slide.

Sterling added 0.1% to $1.3544, treading water below the 2 1/2-year high of $1.3625 hit earlier this month.

Trump signed into law the $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, officials said on Sunday night, averting a partial federal government shutdown.

Earlier he had cryptically tweeted, "Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!" He had previously demanded an increase in stimulus checks for struggling Americans to $2,000 from $600.

The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.2199, further retreating from the 2 1/2-year high of $1.2273 touched this month.

While last week's Brexit deal came as a relief to investors, the bare-bones nature of the pact leaves Britain far more detached from the EU, analysts say, suggesting the discount that has dogged UK assets since 2016 will not vanish soon.

Brussels has made no decision yet on whether to grant Britain access to the bloc's financial market.

Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief FX strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo, expects the pound and euro to decline against the dollar, reaching $1.30 and $1.15 respectively by the end of the summer.

"Regardless of the Brexit deal, cable will be down," he said.

"It's buy the rumour, sell the fact."

The dollar was little changed at 103.63 yen.

Policymakers at Japan's central were divided on how far they should go in examining yield curve control with some calling for a comprehensive review of the framework, a summary of opinions voiced at the December rate review showed on Monday.

Yen Brexit deal British pound Dollar President Donald Trump Covid Relief Bill Daiwa Securities Mitsuo Imaizumi

Dollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters