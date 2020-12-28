AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 151.10 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (3.22%)
DCL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.35%)
DGKC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.9%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.64%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
FCCL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
FFL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
HBL 134.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.34%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
JSCL 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
KAPCO 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.96%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.7%)
OGDC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.62%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
PIOC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (5.83%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PSO 216.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.12%)
SNGP 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
STPL 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.54%)
TRG 82.98 Increased By ▲ 5.03 (6.45%)
UNITY 29.94 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,609 Increased By ▲ 46.67 (1.02%)
BR30 23,215 Increased By ▲ 323.15 (1.41%)
KSE100 43,714 Increased By ▲ 297.04 (0.68%)
KSE30 18,225 Increased By ▲ 127.11 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tracks fall in Dalian oils as China's US soybean imports surge

  • Both the soyoil and palm oil contracts on the Dalian exchange declined 0.5% as China's US soybeans imports surged.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday to snap a two-session winning streak, as rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell on higher Chinese imports of US soybean.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 10 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 3,559 ringgit ($877.90) in early trade. The contract had gained 1% in the previous session.

"The contract was weighed by weakness on the Dalian Commodity Exchange," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Both the soyoil and palm oil contracts on the Dalian exchange declined 0.5% as China's US soybeans imports surged.

Its imports of US soybeans in November more than doubled from the previous year, customs data showed on Friday, as cargoes booked following a Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China arrived in the country.

Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade meanwhile edged 0.2% higher. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

China soyoil Kuala Lumpur US soybeans rose Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil imports

Palm tracks fall in Dalian oils as China's US soybean imports surge

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters