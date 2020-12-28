AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
CHCC 151.00 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.16%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.96%)
DGKC 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.73%)
EFERT 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
EPCL 48.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
HBL 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.98%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
JSCL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.89%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.61%)
OGDC 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.64%)
PAEL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
PIOC 106.92 Increased By ▲ 5.81 (5.75%)
POWER 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
PPL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PSO 216.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.15%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
STPL 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.54%)
TRG 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.06 (6.49%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.98%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,607 Increased By ▲ 45.16 (0.99%)
BR30 23,219 Increased By ▲ 327.58 (1.43%)
KSE100 43,717 Increased By ▲ 299.77 (0.69%)
KSE30 18,228 Increased By ▲ 130.12 (0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global shares edge up on news Trump signs aid bill

  • Bitcoin extended gains over the weekend to reach a new high of $28,377.94 before stepping back to $26,457.32, bringing the total value of the cryptocurrency in circulation to over $500 billion.
Reuters 28 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Global shares ticked up on Monday as a source said US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign. US S&P futures last traded up 0.4%.

The futures had earlier reversed losses after a cryptic tweet by Trump - "Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow" - helped offset worries about further delay in stimulus spendings.

A source later said he had approved the bill.

Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.4%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%, though trade is slow with many markets still closed for holiday.

"It is positive for markets that we no longer have a chaos over stimulus, considering there was a chance of a partial government shutdown," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"But on the other hand, markets have talked about that stimulus for a long time and I would say most of it has been already priced in."

Trump had refused to sign into law the pandemic aid and spending package that the Congress has passed, demanding stimulus checks for struggling Americans be increased.

Trump's threat to not sign the package had already shuttered an emergency unemployment aid programme and threatened a partial federal government shutdown at midnight on Monday.

US bond yields edged up in its first trade after Christmas, with the 10-year US Treasuries yield up 0.6 basis point at 0.930%.

The rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines are also bolstering hopes of more economic normalisation next year, with Europe launching a mass vaccination drive on Sunday.

That offset alarms over a new highly infectious variant of the virus that has been raging in the south-east of England and was confirmed in many other countries, including Japan, France and Canada, over the weekend. Major currencies were little changed.

The euro traded at $1.2204, a tad below its 2-1/2-year high of $1.22735, while the yen changed hands at 103.56 per dollar.

The British pound changed hands at $1.3565, not far from a 2-1/2-year high of $1.3625 hit earlier this month after Britain and the European Union reached an agreement on trade framework after Brexit.

Bitcoin extended gains over the weekend to reach a new high of $28,377.94 before stepping back to $26,457.32, bringing the total value of the cryptocurrency in circulation to over $500 billion.

Oil prices edged down a tad, with US crude futures down 0.8% at $47.85 per barrel.

European Union Brexit Global shares COVID 19 Oil MSCI's broadest index Asia Pacific shares Tokyo market Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Masahiro Ichikawa Canada GDP barrel Oil prices edged down Covid Relief Bill

Global shares edge up on news Trump signs aid bill

Pakistan is a safe place for foreign tourists, says EU envoy

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Yale Economist predicts US to face Dollar collapse, Double-Dip Recession

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

FBI visits real estate office where Nashville blast suspect worked -local media

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.39 million, death toll at 1,759,915

Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say

Hike in power tariffs in the offing?

Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters