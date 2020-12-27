Opposition all set to hold power show at PPP-hosted public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

(Karachi) The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to host a public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh today which will be participated by other Pakistan Democratic Movement parties, local media reported on Sunday. The PPP is commemorating the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

As per details, the public gathering in Naudero is part of the second phase of PDM's movement against the government. Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will also address the rally while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not attend the public gathering.

All arrangements for the rally had been completed and people and supporters have started arriving at the venue. Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is likely to address the rally via video link due to his ill-health.

Besides, strict security arrangements have been made while walk-through gates have been installed at the entrances of the shrines.

Furthermore, over 7,000 police personnel have been deployed, including women commandos and traffic police personnel. Officials said CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the public gathering.