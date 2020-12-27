AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 146.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 114.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 62.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
OGDC 105.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 38.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 101.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 217.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 28.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition all set to hold power show at PPP-hosted public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

  • PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address the rally while JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not attend the public gathering
  • Over 7,000 police personnel have been deployed, including women commandos and traffic police personnel
Fahad Zulfikar 27 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to host a public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh today which will be participated by other Pakistan Democratic Movement parties, local media reported on Sunday. The PPP is commemorating the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

As per details, the public gathering in Naudero is part of the second phase of PDM's movement against the government. Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will also address the rally while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not attend the public gathering.

All arrangements for the rally had been completed and people and supporters have started arriving at the venue. Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is likely to address the rally via video link due to his ill-health.

Besides, strict security arrangements have been made while walk-through gates have been installed at the entrances of the shrines.

Furthermore, over 7,000 police personnel have been deployed, including women commandos and traffic police personnel. Officials said CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the public gathering.

PPP government PDM campaign Benazir Bhutto Death Anniversary public rally Naudero

Opposition all set to hold power show at PPP-hosted public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Pakistan’s trade with Africa reaches US $ 4.18 billion in 2019-20: Razak Dawood

Gold imports fall 44pc in 5 months

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 58 deaths, 1,853 new infections in 24 hours

Covid, pandemic and lockdown: how 2020 changed the world

Europe begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads fears

Four Pak Army officers, soldiers martyred in Gilgit Baltistan helicopter crash

Investigators search home in Nashville bomb probe

Trucker, fisherman, scientist... the voices of Brexit

Three killed, three wounded in Illinois shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters