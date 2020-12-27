Electricity: PM says nation to be taken into confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday the government had decided to take the nation into confidence over the issue of electricity. Talking to media after the ground-breaking of a hospital in Chakwal and addressing the public gathering, the prime minister said there is a difference between the cost and the price of electricity being sold to consumers, and stated the cost of electricity in the country was expensive as compared to other regional countries because of the unfair agreements signed in the past.

The government has also held negotiations with Independent Power Producer (IPPs) with a view to lower power tariffs, he further stated. Pakistan's health system would be better than the rich countries' after five to 10 years as universal health coverage is not available even in some rich countries. "We will allow hospitals duty-free import of heath equipment," the PM added. The prime minister said he would consider himself to be successful to reduce the external and budget deficits to a level where the country could sustain.

He said current account deficit is in surplus for the fifth consecutive month, adding that his government was making serious efforts to reduce budget deficit and debt burden. He said that the government efforts would be to lessen the problems of people through steps such as poverty reduction, healthcare and education facilities, and police system.

The prime minister said that the people will be able to see that the police has changed and is now serving the people. I also wanted the Ehsaas program to be recognised at global level as a tool to reduce poverty, he said, and added that we have got to learn from China that how it was able to reduce poverty.

