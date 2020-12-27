AVN 91.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Dec 27, 2020
Pakistan

PIA introduces 'special winter offer' on domestic flights

Updated 27 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday introduced a winter special offer for passengers travelling on its domestic flights.

According to the national flag carrier, it will increase the number of flights under the offer, which will remain effective December 25 to 31. The flights will be operated between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The PIA announced that it would charge a fare of Rs 7,800 for flights between the three cities while the return ticket would be charged at Rs15,600.

In another incentive announced by the national flag carrier on December 18, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) introduced special fares to facilitate travelers visiting Skardu and Gilgit, so that they could visit some of the highest global peaks in the globe.

Sharing the details on its Twitter feed, the national flag carrier announced that it would now be charging a minimum one-way fare of Rs6,915 from passengers traveling from Islamabad to Skardu and Gilgit areas of the federally-administered region.

"Time to admire highest peaks in the world in Gilgit!!" the PIA said in a message.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik while speaking to Marketing team and airline officials at a review meeting instructed them to provide the best services to the passengers traveling on domestic as well as international flights.

He also instructed the employees to work with new zeal, strength and enthusiasm for the betterment of the airline with the start of the new year.

The special fare has been announced keeping in view the weather conditions and providing convenient, accessible and affordable air travel facility, especially to the people of northern areas and other PIA travelers.

