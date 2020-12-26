Wedding hall, hotel sealed in Karachi over coronavirus SOPs violations

A wedding hall and a hotel were sealed in Karachi after being found violating the coronavirus Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs).

13 workers of the wedding hall and hotel were also fined Rs500 for not wearing face masks, Samaa reported. The wedding hall 'Saffron Marquee' was sealed by the Civil Lines assistant commissioner Waleed Baig. The wedding hall staff was not wearing masks, while there were more than 600 guests attending the functions. The government has allowed a maximum of 200 people.

On December 20, on the orders of the South deputy commissioner, Chandani restaurant, Tai Pan and Sakura in Pearl Continental Hotel were sealed for not complying with the SOPs.

Pakistan is currently facing a second wave of COVID-19 which has so far infected 469,482 people and killed 9,816.