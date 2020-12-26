AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
Govt taking steps to make country as per vision of Quaid-i-Azam: Faisal Javed

  • She said that Pakistan can be made a developed country by following footsteps of Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
APP 26 Dec 2020

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Friday said that the government was working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making the country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He was addressing at inauguration of sculpture of Quaid-e-Azam made by international fame sculptor Aftab Ahmed Changezi and cake cutting ceremony to mark birth anniversary of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts.

Faisal Javed said that in the past the rulers only built their properties and did not care about the common man, adding that Pakistan of Quaid would be formed only by eliminating corruption.

He said that Quid-e-Azam was blessed by God to make impossible to possible.

Faisal said that he would request Prime Minister to order for the issuance of health cards to all the artists.

Chairperson Peace and Culture, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that Kashmir is unfinished agenda of Pakistan.

She said that true meaning of liberation are known to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

She said that Pakistan can be made a developed country by following footsteps of Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Aftab Ahmed Changezi said that it was great honor for him to make sculpture of Quiad-e-Azam.

