Kashmir Premier League to be new addition to cricketing world: Imran Ismail

  • He said the KPL would be organized under the supervision of AJK Prime Minister and famous cricketers would be part of the league.
APP 26 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said the ‘Kashmir Premier League’ would be a new addition to the cricketing world and it would provide a platform to the new talent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to come forward.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision of promoting tourism, sports and culture in the country and the league would help realize it AJK, he said while addressing to the inaugural ceremony of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as a chief guest here at the Sindh Governor House.

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi presided over the event.

The governor said that the commencement of the Kashmir Premier League was a good omen as the whole world would now see the difference between Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) and the AJK.

Roads and streets were blocked in the IIOJK whereas cricket matches were being played in the AJK, he added.

Imran Ismail said the entire Pakistan would support the KPL.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehryar Afridi said they were not against the people of India, however, "we have the tendency of competition with them, whether it is sports or culture".

He said the KPL would be organized under the supervision of AJK Prime Minister and famous cricketers would be part of the league.

Six franchises will take part in the KPL. Seven matches of the league will be played in Mirpur and 11 in Muzzafarabad.

