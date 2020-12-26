AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Out of obsession for power PDM leaders out to dislodge democratically elected govt: Shibli

  • He said,“The 11-party alliance, which is known as ‘PDM’, is only 'democratic' by virtue of its name, but its narrative has nothing to do with the democratic norms.”
APP 26 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said out of their obsession for power, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were treading an undemocratic path to dislodge a democratically elected government by creating chaos in the country through their protests.

He said,“The 11-party alliance, which is known as ‘PDM’, is only 'democratic' by virtue of its name, but its narrative has nothing to do with the democratic norms.”

The PDM’s narrative was ‘ridiculous' as the so-called democratic alliance wanted to come into the power after toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through unconstitutional and undemocratic means, Shibli Faraz, who was flanked by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, told a news conference.

He said the present government was a ‘democratic’ dispensation as it had come into the power after winning the last general election, which were held in a transparent manner and later verified by the international organizations including FAFEN (Free and Fair Election Network).

Unlike the PDM, Shibli Faraz said, the PTI had approached the apex court for recount of votes in four constituencies which led to the formation of a judicial commission and later it was proved that rigging did happen in those areas during the 2013 general election. Likewise, the question [of election rigging] was also raised by the party at the Parliament, he recalled.

“Whether these political parties, claiming to be the champions of democracy, have utilized any such platform! Did they go to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or plead their claim of rigging at any legal forum or raise the issue at the Parliament and in its committees?” Shibli said, while questioning the PDM's credibility.

“What are the evidences they have,” Shibli added, while asking the opposition leaders to make the evidences public, if any, to justify their claim of alleged rigging in the last general election.

Shibli Faraz Pakistan Democratic Movement Ali Amin Gandapur Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Minister for Information and Broadcasting Election Commission of Pakistan

Out of obsession for power PDM leaders out to dislodge democratically elected govt: Shibli

Suggestion to retain CEOs of Discos: Cabinet grills top brass of Power Division

Foreign investment: PSX saw $284.832 million outflow in FY19: SECP

NPPMCL pays Rs5.69 billion to PDFL as part payment of debt

Petitions challenging FBR orders dismissed by LHC

US Congress fails to agree to boost stimulus checks

Debt Securities Trustees: SECP issues revised functions and duties

COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

Pope urges Covid 'vaccines for all'

Don't squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief

Sacrilegious content: PTA issues notices to Google and Wikipedia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters