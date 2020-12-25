CAA denies private airline’s plane travelling to Islamabad hit by bird

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday denied one of a private airline’s plane travelling from Karachi to Islamabad was hit by a bird.

The Authority in a tweet said, “It is highlighted that no such incident has been reported by the airline itself.”

“A private media group has reported misinformation on the same which has resulted in dissemination of wrong/fabricated information to viewers. The media report is not based on facts rather rumours,” added CAA.

A private airline’s flight, ER-500, travelling from Karachi to Islamabad encountered a problem after a windowpane of the plane’s cockpit broke in the mid-air.

As per the CAA spokesperson the incident happened when the plane was at 37,000 feet above the land.

He added that the private airline’s report, however, did not mention anything about a bird hitting the plane.

The spokesman further said that the CAA was taking measures to ensure safety during air travel.

A report published in Express Tribune claimed that a plane of Serene Air – flight ER 500 – suffered a bird hit while landing at New Islamabad Airport on Thursday.

The bird hit damaged the windshield of the cockpit. The plane was grounded by ground staff till repairs could be made and the next flight of the aircraft was cancelled.