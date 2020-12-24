AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Pakistan

COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed

  • Ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control came under discussion.
  • It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of entire nation at all cost.
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Dec 2020

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Thursday).

According to Prime Minister office, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Faiz Hamid was also present on the occasion.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister house, Daily Pakistan citing its sources reported.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army and external and internal security situation was discussed during the meeting.

Concern was expressed over continuous human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the statement from the PM's Office read.

Furthermore, Ceasefire violations and frequent provocative measures from Indian forces along Line of Control came under discussion.

It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of entire nation at all cost.

