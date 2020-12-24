Govt creates official email accounts of all serving officers

The Establishment Division has created email addresses of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), Office Management Group, and the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) with a 5GB storage quota.

In a notification, the division said an SMS will be sent to all officers with their respective Username/Email ID along with a 3-character code.

"Henceforth, the Establishment Division will also be communicating with you at your official email address, besides through traditional means. Any correspondence sent to you by Establishment Division at your official email address will be deemed to have been received by you," the notification read.

The officers have been directed to regularly delete unnecessary emails to ensure they remain within their allocated storage quota. "This will ensure that emails sent to you will not bounce back," the division said.