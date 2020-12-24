Markets
Hong Kong stocks end with gains
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.16 percent, or 43.46 points.
24 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday with gains on hopes a post-Brexit trade deal will be signed soon, but increases were tempered by a plunge in market heavyweight Alibaba after China launched an anti-monopoly probe into the ecommerce giant.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.16 percent, or 43.46 points, to 26,386.56 as investors broke up early for Christmas.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SHC orders immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh and other suspects
Hong Kong stocks end with gains
Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers
Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus
PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million
One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter
Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals
Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified
US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054
Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill
PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police
Read more stories
Comments