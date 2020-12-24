Markets
BOK to extend loans by six months to keep credit flowing to debt mkt
SEOUL: South Korea's central bank on Thursday said it's policy board approved an extention of loans to a special purpose vehicle for six months through July 2021, to keep credit flowing to the local debt market.
The Bank of Korea provided financing to a SPV which directly purchased 3 trillion won ($2.72 billion) worth corporate debt and commercial paper in July.
