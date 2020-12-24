AVN 88.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
EFERT 63.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
EPCL 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
HASCOL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HBL 134.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
JSCL 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
OGDC 103.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
PAEL 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
PIBTL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
PPL 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
PSO 218.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.31%)
SNGP 43.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TRG 73.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
UNITY 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Australian shares track Asian peers higher on likely Brexit trade deal

  • The mining sub-index rose as much as 1.4%. Mining giant BHP Group climbed 2.3% while peer Rio Tinto added more than 1%.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

Australian shares climbed on Thursday, boosted by gains in the energy sector, as global sentiment was lifted by a potential Brexit deal that would avoid Britain crashing out of the European Union (EU) without a trade pact.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 6,676.50 by 0021 GMT.

Australian markets tracked Asian peers higher as Britain and the EU were close to clinching a long-elusive trade agreement, raising hopes that they were now set to avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year's Day.

Back home, the Australian energy index rose as much as 2.3% on higher oil prices. The index was set for its best session since Nov. 25.

Oil prices rose following draws in US inventories of crude, gasoline and distillates which stoked hopes of a return in fuel demand.

Financial stocks gained more than 1% and were set for their best day in just over a week. All of the "Big Four" banks were trading between 0.6% and 0.7% higher.

Westpac Banking Corp said the country's corporate regulator will not take any action against it, after a probe into allegations that the lender enabled millions of illegal payments to people exploiting children.

The mining sub-index rose as much as 1.4%. Mining giant BHP Group climbed 2.3% while peer Rio Tinto added more than 1%.

BHP said it had met licensing requirements to restart operations and had begun iron ore pellet production at its Samarco joint venture with Brazil's Vale SA.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 13,068.33. Napier Port climbed over 4% to a near two-week high, while Arvida Group rose to a high of over three weeks.

