AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm jumps over 3pc as US soyoil rallies on Argentina strikes

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 3.6% higher, or 8 ringgit, at 3,536 ringgit ($870.72).
  • Palm tracked higher prices of soyoil on the CBOT, up 2.2%, as Argentine soymeal exports stalled due to labour strikes.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed course to jump over 3% on Wednesday, tracking gains in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) as labour strikes in Argentina entered 13th day.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 3.6% higher, or 8 ringgit, at 3,536 ringgit ($870.72).

It had earlier fallen to as low as 3,394 ringgit.

Palm tracked higher prices of soyoil on the CBOT, up 2.2%, as Argentine soymeal exports stalled due to labour strikes.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Soyoil on the Dalian Commodity exchange rose 0.3%, while palm oil fell 0.3%.

The market was torn between expectations of weaker output and concerns about Malaysia's move to raise export taxes on the vegetable oil, leading to volatility in prices earlier in the session.

"Crude palm oil futures are trying to balance the Malaysian palm oil export tax increase, lower production and higher exports," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker.

Malaysia raised its January export tax for crude palm oil to 8% from 6.5% in December, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, supply of palm oil is likely to take a hit due to lower levels of replanting and unfavourable weather.

Malaysia's Dec. 1 to 20 exports of palm oil products rose 18.2% over the previous month, while major buyer China is expected to increase its imports of palm next year.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil futures

Palm jumps over 3pc as US soyoil rallies on Argentina strikes

Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed

PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police

U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters