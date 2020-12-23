AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Hindu community granted permission to construct cremation ground in Islamabad

  • In its order, the CDA said the height of the boundary wall shall not exceed seven feet and that of the enclosure not less than three feet.
  • The construction of the community centre will begin in January.
Aisha Mahmood 23 Dec 2020

The Hindu community has been allowed to build a cremation ground and community centre in Islamabad.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has granted Hindus permission to construct the boundary wall around cremation ground for Hindu community in H-9/2, DAWN reported. In its order, the CDA said the height of the boundary wall shall not exceed seven feet and that of the enclosure not less than three feet.

The CDA has also allowed the community to build a community centre, the construction of which will begin next month, Samaa reported. PTI MNA and Parliamentary Secretary Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qiba Ayaz and CDA chairman Amer Ali Ahmed for permitting the boundary wall.

“Minorities will enjoy equal rights in Pakistan as promised by Quaid-i-Azam,” Malhi said.

In 2016, the four kanals at H-9/2 was allotted to the Hindu community for the construction of a temple, cremation and community centres. However, in July, the CDA stopped the community from constructing the boundary wall around the plot citing legal reasons.

