AVN 87.14 Decreased By ▼ -13.36 (-13.29%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.4%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.99%)
FCCL 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.08%)
HASCOL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.05%)
HBL 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUBC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.42%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
MLCF 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.84%)
PAEL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 95.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.55%)
PPL 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.83%)
PSO 218.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (0.92%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.91%)
STPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.48%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.85%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By ▲ 15.73 (0.35%)
BR30 22,488 Increased By ▲ 84.43 (0.38%)
KSE100 43,015 Increased By ▲ 125.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,917 Increased By ▲ 81.69 (0.46%)
Hong Kong stocks end morning with gains

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 116.02 points, to 26,235.27.
AFP 23 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the morning session on a positive note Wednesday following three days of losses as investors appeared unfussed by President Donald Trump's call for US lawmakers to amend their $900 billion stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 116.02 points, to 26,235.27.

