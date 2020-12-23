Markets
Hong Kong stocks end morning with gains
23 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the morning session on a positive note Wednesday following three days of losses as investors appeared unfussed by President Donald Trump's call for US lawmakers to amend their $900 billion stimulus package.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 116.02 points, to 26,235.27.
