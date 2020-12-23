AVN 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -13.03 (-12.97%)
Biden says huge data breach poses 'grave risk' to U.S., promises response

  • At a news conference, Biden faulted President Donald Trump for stripping U.S. defenses against cyber attacks, saying, “This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch, when he wasn’t watching."
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a widespread data breach of the government apparently carried out by the Russian government poses a “grave risk” to national security that cannot “go unanswered.”

At a news conference, Biden faulted President Donald Trump for stripping U.S. defenses against cyber attacks, saying, “This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch, when he wasn’t watching.” Biden said his administration will take meaningful steps to respond to the breach.

Biden says huge data breach poses 'grave risk' to U.S., promises response

