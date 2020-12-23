AVN 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.78%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 109.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 134.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.4%)
HUBC 77.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
PAEL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 95.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 90.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
PSO 217.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
SNGP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
STPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
TRG 75.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares range-bound, weighed down by virus, Brexit woes

  • Toyota gave up earlier gains and fell 0.67 percent to 7,725, as did SoftBank Group, which lost 1.12 percent to 8,194 yen.
AFP 23 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index hovered in a narrow range Wednesday morning as investors fretted over a new coronavirus strain, worrying US data and uncertainty over Brexit talks.

The market dipped briefly on news US President Donald Trump had slammed a stimulus bill while stopping short of refusing to sign it.

But the Nikkei 225 index recovered and was up 0.05 percent, or 12.76 points, to 26,449.15 in early trade.

The broader Topix index slipped 0.07 percent, or 1.28 points, at 1,759.84.

At the open, the Tokyo market took cues from the Nasdaq, which marked another record close, encouraging Tokyo players to start the day by issuing buy orders.

But the Dow retreated on profit taking, following a US political deal over a new stimulus as well as lingering worries about the virus's economic impact.

The dollar stood at 103.53, nearly flat from 103.60 yen in New York Monday.

The market was seen staying within the current range, although the strength of the Nasdaq was seen providing support for the Nikkei index in early trade, SBI Securities said in a note.

"The Tokyo market may gain in early trade before becoming locked in a range," SBI said.

But the market lacked fresh news, and profit taking weighed on the market, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"After the initial round of buying, the market was left with no fresh cues and trading lost a sense of direction," Okasan said. Technical charts also illuminated downside risks for the Tokyo market, the brokerage said.

"Concerns are increasing about the outlook of Japanese shares as many investors become wary about the general economy in relation to the spread of the new variant of the virus that was found in the UK," Okasan said.

Many global investors are also leaving the market for holidays, locking the Tokyo market in the current range, it said.

Many major shares gave up early gains and slipped into red.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing fell 0.18 percent to 84,270 yen.

Toyota gave up earlier gains and fell 0.67 percent to 7,725, as did SoftBank Group, which lost 1.12 percent to 8,194 yen.

Airlines managed to pull themselves above the clouds, with Japan Airlines rising 0.21 percent to 1,870 yen, while ANA Holdings added 0.67 percent to 2,165.5 yen.

Oriental Land, which operates Tokyo Disney Resort, rose 2.15 percent to 16,600.

NASDAQ Nikkei 225 index Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index Topix index Dow Jones tokyo stock

Tokyo shares range-bound, weighed down by virus, Brexit woes

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'

Biden nominates Miguel Cardona as US education secretary

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters