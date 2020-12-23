AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Petroleum group imports reduced by 22.78pc

APP 23 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum group imports during first five months of current fiscal year reduced by 22.78 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the petroleum group imports came down from US $5,110,633 thousand in the first five months of FY 2019-20 to US $ 3,946,601 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Nov this year, imports of Petroleum Products reduced by 16.51 percent as it stood at $1,815,721 thousand during the said period as compared to $2,174,705 thousand of same period during last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Petroleum Crude imports also decreased by 27.01 percent as its imports came down from $1,486,747 thousand in the said period of current year to $1085, 245 thousand in the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Natural liquefied gas imports also came down by 34.73 percent as it was imported worth $870,846 thousand this year as compared to the imports worth $1,334,220 thousand in same period of last year.

