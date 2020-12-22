AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Money laundering case: Assets of Shehbaz Sharif family seized

BR Web Desk 22 Dec 2020

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday seized the assets of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s family in money laundering reference.

An accountability court heard the reference against leader of the opposition’s family, where Shehbaz Sharif was presented before the court.

During the proceedings, the NAB Lahore director-general submitted a report.

The report said that NAB had frozen the assets of Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Sulaiman Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Haroon Yousaf.

Expressing the court's displeasure over the chaos that erupted during the proceedings, Judge said, “Those who have come to meet Shehbaz Sharif, please leave the room. The noise is interrupting court proceedings," the judge said, expressing the court's displeasure over the chaos that erupted during the proceedings.

"If you people don't stop, I will get up and leave," he warned.

Earlier, the court Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan had issued a two-page reserved verdict, directing the concerned authorities to present an implementation report over seizing properties of Shehbaz's family.

The court had already declared Nusrat Shahbaz a proclaimed offender in the case earlier this month.

The court had observed that Nusrat Shahbaz was repeatedly summoned to court but she didn’t turn up. It said she was given a 30-day respite, which has ended.

It is worth to mention here that Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly is accused of accumulating assets worth Rs7,328 million in connivance with his co-accused family members, benamidars, front persons and close associations and for developing an organized system of money laundering.

Pakistan NAB Shehbaz Sharif Assets Shehbaz Sharif family

