FIA raids PML-N’s MPA house to arrest ‘Pomi Butt’ in Gujranwala

  • Salman Khalid is wanted in the money laundering case, say agency officials.
  • Salman Khalid aka ‘Pomi Butt’ is the city president of PML-N Gujranwala.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Dec 2020

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday raided that house of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Imran Khalid Butt.

As per the FIA officials, the raid was conducted to arrest the brother of MPA Salman Khalid. The team, however, returned as Butt's brother was not at home.

Salman Khalid is wanted in the money laundering case, say agency officials.

Geo News citing its sources reported that Salman Khalid aka ‘Pomi Butt’ is the city president of PML-N Gujranwala.

Last week, the FIA team had interrogated leader of the opposition and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat jail about his alleged role in a money laundering case. The PML-N leader had maintained that he did not commit corruption.

A day before that, the FIA team had grilled his son Hamza Shahbaz in the same case.

