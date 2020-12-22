Tokyo's Nikkei closes down for third straight session

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns over a new strain of coronavirus triggered profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.04 percent, or 278.03 points, to close at 26,436.39, while the broader Topix index was down 1.56 percent, or 27.93 points, at 1,761.12.