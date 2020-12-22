AVN 100.30 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.05%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 135.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
DCL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
DGKC 109.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.1%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
FFL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.54%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
HBL 135.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.51%)
HUBC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
JSCL 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
MLCF 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.2%)
PAEL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
PIOC 96.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-3.7%)
PSO 216.55 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.46%)
SNGP 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.65%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (0.05%)
BR30 22,743 Increased By ▲ 14.39 (0.06%)
KSE100 43,307 Decreased By ▼ -26.52 (-0.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0%)
Tokyo's Nikkei closes down for third straight session

  • The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.04 percent, or 278.03 points, to close at 26,436.39.
AFP 22 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns over a new strain of coronavirus triggered profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.04 percent, or 278.03 points, to close at 26,436.39, while the broader Topix index was down 1.56 percent, or 27.93 points, at 1,761.12.

Coronavirus asian stocks Nikkei 225 index Tokyo shares Topix index

