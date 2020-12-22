World
Brazil health regulator certifies Sinovac's CoronaVac production standards
- Anvisa has certified the quality of Sinovac's production standards, not the vaccine itself. Brazil's Sao Paulo state.
22 Dec 2020
SAO PAULO: Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Monday it had certified the production standards of CoronaVac, China's Sinovac-produced coronavirus vaccine candidate, which is being tested in Brazil.
Anvisa has certified the quality of Sinovac's production standards, not the vaccine itself. Brazil's Sao Paulo state has said it will announce on Wednesday if CoronaVac has been found to be effective against the coronavirus.
