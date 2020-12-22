AVN 100.85 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.62%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
CHCC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
DGKC 109.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
EFERT 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.31%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.8%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
JSCL 30.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.15%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.09%)
OGDC 106.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.16%)
PAEL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
PIOC 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
PPL 91.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.36%)
PSO 217.76 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.02%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.46%)
STPL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.15%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.14%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10%)
BR100 4,561 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (0.15%)
BR30 22,794 Increased By ▲ 65.23 (0.29%)
KSE100 43,343 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,045 Increased By ▲ 22.06 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Former Japan PM Abe questioned Monday by prosecutors, NHK says

  • Tokyo prosecutors said they do not comment on investigations. Abe's office declined to comment and requested that questions be sent by facsimile.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe submitted to voluntary questioning by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday in a case against his secretary over unreported political funds, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

Abe, who stepped down citing ill health in September, is under fire on suspicion his office helped cover the costs of dinner parties for supporters, a possible violation of funding laws that he denied when questioned in parliament last year.

Prosecutors have been building a case against Abe's secretary over unreported funds involving as much as 40 million yen ($386,922) and had asked Abe to appear for voluntary questioning about the issue, domestic media reported this month.

Tokyo prosecutors said they do not comment on investigations. Abe's office declined to comment and requested that questions be sent by facsimile.

The issue also risks hurting current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who was Abe's right-hand man during his 2012-2020 tenure and defended him in parliament.

Suga has already seen his approval ratings tumble over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He drew fire for joining year-end social gatherings despite asking Japanese citizens to avoid such parties amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga coronavirus case Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe public broadcaster NHK Tokyo prosecutors

Former Japan PM Abe questioned Monday by prosecutors, NHK says

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters