Markets
CBOT corn may rise into $4.45-1/2 to $4.47-3/4 range
- Chances are it may extend into the target zone, following the deep correction on Monday.
22 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may rise into a range of $4.45-1/2 to $4.47-3/4 per bushel, driven by a wave 3.
This wave has cleared a resistance at $4.39, its 176.4% projection level.
Chances are it may extend into the target zone, following the deep correction on Monday.
A break below $4.39, now a support, could cause a fall into the range of $4.35 to $4.37-1/4.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years
CBOT corn may rise into $4.45-1/2 to $4.47-3/4 range
Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle
'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury
Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending
US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package
Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog
IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador
Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal
Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet
US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package
Read more stories
Comments