Japan Jan-March quarter crude steel output seen -2.5% y/y
- Demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to drop 3.4% to 20.64 million tonnes in January-March versus a year earlier.
22 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Japan's crude steel output is forecast to fall 2.5% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier to 23.50 million tonnes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday.
Demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to drop 3.4% to 20.64 million tonnes in January-March versus a year earlier, the ministry also said, citing an industry survey.
