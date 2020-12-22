Japan Jan-March quarter crude steel output seen -2.5% y/y

AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan's crude steel output is forecast to fall 2.5% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier to 23.50 million tonnes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday.

Demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to drop 3.4% to 20.64 million tonnes in January-March versus a year earlier, the ministry also said, citing an industry survey.

