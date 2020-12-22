AVN 96.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
Business & Finance

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

  • The money is being unlocked as part of an aid plan that totals $6.5 billion and extends over 27 months, the fund said.
AFP 22 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The board of the International Monetary Fund on Monday decided to immediately release $2 billion to help virus-hit Ecuador, the institution announced.

The money is being unlocked as part of an aid plan that totals $6.5 billion and extends over 27 months, the fund said.

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

