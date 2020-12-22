World
UK has given COVID shots to 500,000, Johnson says
- Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech.
22 Dec 2020
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that over half a million people had received the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.
"Today I can announce that half a million people in the UK have now received their first dose," Johnson told a news conference.
