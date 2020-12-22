AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Sindh govt failed to control COVID-19 pandemic in province: Imran Qureshi

  • Qureshi pointed out that the district administration had failed to properly enforce the smart lockdown.
APP 22 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the Sindh Government appeared inactive to the threat of COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Talking to the media here on Monday Qureshi said the provincial government had saddled the district administration with the responsibility of dealing with the pandemic knowing well that the administration was already preoccupied with many other tasks.

“The Sindh government has been trying to wriggle out of this responsibility,” he observed.

Qureshi pointed out that the district administration had failed to properly enforce the smart lockdown.

“The authorities only place the barbed wires and force the shops to close but the movement of the people remained unbridled,” he said, adding that such a lockdown only affects the trade activity without controlling the spread of the pandemic.

The PTI leader said the second wave of the coronavirus had proved more deadly but neither quarantine centers had been set up nor the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being enforced effectively.

He emphasized on the need of taking practical measures to curb the spread of the virus.

