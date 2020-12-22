AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Opposition trying to weaken NAB to get relief from corruption cases: SAPM

  • He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise with leaders of the political parties involved in corruption and money laundering cases.
APP 22 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Coordination, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that Opposition was trying to weaken national accountability bureau (NAB), to get relief from corruption cases.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was endeavoring to topple the democratically elected government through unconstitutional manner, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Armed forces, he said was working under its constitutional domain.

The Establishment was supporting the elected government for smooth democratic system, he stated.

He added that Pakistan Army would never follow unconstitutional ways to derail the system on behest of PDM parties.

In reply to a question, the SAPM said that Opposition parties were trying to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), from the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership.

He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise with leaders of the political parties involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

