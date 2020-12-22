Law ministry to initiate work on anti-rape ordinance: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Farogh Naseem Monday said the ministry was initiating work on Ordinances regarding anti-rape and ban children from evicting parents from their houses.

In a video message after his recovery from coronavirus, Farogh Naseem said, "I am very grateful to those who expressed their prayers and good wishes."

He said help was needed for implementation of the anti-rape ordinance.

He said the ordinance regarding parents would prescribe the right of parents to evict their children and their spouses and protect rights of parents living with their children.