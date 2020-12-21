JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

(Karachi) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has transpired that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman and 20 other political leaders have serious life threats, local media reported. The minister added that all the politicians have been alerted regarding the development.

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad on Monday, he said: “More than 20 political leaders including those from the opposition have serious life threats.” He maintained that Fazlur Rehman and other political leaders have been informed about the threats posed to their lives and precautionary measures.

The interior minister said that Fazlur Rehman's fight against the government is for his own personal gains. "The ultimate loss of this movement will be to Fazlur Rehman," he remarked.

Rasheed repeated his claim that the opposition parties allied under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will take part in the upcoming Senate polls.

Regarding COVID-19, Rasheed said that coronavirus is spreading quickly across the globe as well in the country. He urged the opposition parties to reconsider their call of the long march and refrain from putting lives of masses in danger.