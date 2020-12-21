AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Decreased By ▼ -13.87 (-0.3%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By ▼ -161.4 (-0.7%)
KSE100 43,670 Decreased By ▼ -126.02 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,189 Decreased By ▼ -99.96 (-0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan eases to 1-week low on dollar bounce

  • China will maintain policy support for its economic recovery, avoiding a sudden shift in policy, to help keep economic growth within a reasonable range in 2021, the Xinhua news agency said on Friday.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: The yuan eased to a one-week low against a rising US dollar on Monday, as Brexit uncertainties and tighter coronavirus lockdowns in some countries led investors seek the relative safe-haven of the greenback.

Currency traders said the yuan was pressured by a rebounding dollar, which rose against a softer pound after several European countries began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at an over two-week low of 6.5507 per dollar, 192 pips or 0.29% weaker than the previous fix of 6.5315.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.5470 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.5519, the weakest level since Dec. 15. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.5506 at midday, 121 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The yuan was passively reacting to the dollar strength, traders said, while they received increasing numbers of queries from their corporate clients about converting their dollars to yuan for various payments towards the year-end. Such conversion should drive the yuan higher.

Although the currency was not the key topic at China's Central Economic Work Conference, a gathering of top leaders and policymakers, the market will closely monitor any changes to policy stance, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

China will maintain policy support for its economic recovery, avoiding a sudden shift in policy, to help keep economic growth within a reasonable range in 2021, the Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

"Leaders vowed to keep the continuity, stability and sustainability of the macro policy, and not to U-turn its policy. Such guidance should reduce concern over the pre-mature stimulus withdrawal amid virus uncertainties," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

Separately, Gao Qi, strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore, said he would keep a close eye on the US-China tensions ahead of the Inauguration Day in January as China threatened to impose countermeasures after Washington added dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday.

Market reaction was largely muted to China's decision to keep its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged on Monday, as expected, although improving economic fundamentals have raised speculation about a rate hike next year.

Yen Singapore coronavirus lockdowns Chinese yuan dollars Xinhua news agency Scotiabank Gao Qi Asian FX Mizuho Bank

Yuan eases to 1-week low on dollar bounce

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound

What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters